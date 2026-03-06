BioWorld - Friday, March 6, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Diagnostics

MSD synthesizes α-synuclein PET agents

March 6, 2026
Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC (MSD) has prepared and tested new positron emission tomography (PET) agents for binding and imaging α-synuclein (SNCA) for the diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.
BioWorld Science Medical technology Diagnostics Neurology/psychiatric Patents