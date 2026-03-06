BioWorld - Friday, March 6, 2026
Cancer

Integrin αvβ8 antagonists reported in Morphic Therapeutic patent

March 6, 2026
Morphic Therapeutic Inc. has identified integrin αvβ8 antagonists. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
