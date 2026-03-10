BioWorld - Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Cancer

Shanghai Deep Potential Technology synthesizes new PLK1 inhibitors

March 9, 2026
Shanghai Deep Potential Technology Co. Ltd. has discovered serine/threonine-protein kinase PLK1 (STPK13) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
