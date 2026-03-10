BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Ipsen pulls Tazverik from US market on secondary malignancies
March 9, 2026
By
Nuala Moran
No Comments
Ipsen SA withdrew Tazverik (tazemetostat) from the U.S. market after evidence emerged of secondary hematological malignancies in an ongoing phase Ib/III study in follicular lymphoma.
