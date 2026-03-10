BioWorld - Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Ipsen pulls Tazverik from US market on secondary malignancies

March 9, 2026
By Nuala Moran
Ipsen SA withdrew Tazverik (tazemetostat) from the U.S. market after evidence emerged of secondary hematological malignancies in an ongoing phase Ib/III study in follicular lymphoma.
