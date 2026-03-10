Olema falls on Roche breast cancer failure with giredestrant

The failure of the Persevera study, sponsored by Roche Holding AG’s Genentech unit, disrupts advancement of giredestrant in combination with palbociclib (Ibrance, Pfizer Inc.) as a first-line treatment for ER-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. For competitor Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., which has palazestrant for the same indication, missing the phase III Persevera primary endpoint of progression-free survival translated to a 25.8% stock slide (NASDAQ:OLMA) to a $16 close on March 9.