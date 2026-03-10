Regulatory actions for March 9, 2026

BioWorld - Tuesday, March 10, 2026
March 9, 2026
Regulatory snapshots for biopharma and med tech, including global submissions and approvals, and other regulatory decisions and designations: Accord, Claritas, Foresee, Johnson & Johnson, Lifevac, Royal Philips, Sciwind, Soterix, Sumitomo.
