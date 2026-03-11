BioWorld - Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Rapport’s RAP-219 gets more phase III funding with Tenacia deal

March 10, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Rapport Therapeutics Inc. added $20 million to its cash runway for its lead phase III oral seizure drug, RAP-219, through a potential $328 million license deal signed with Tenacia Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
