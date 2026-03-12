BioWorld - Thursday, March 12, 2026
Hightide wins China NDA acceptance for oral metabolic therapy

March 11, 2026
By Tamra Sami
China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has accepted for review Hightide Therapeutics Inc.’s NDA for HTD-1801 for type 2 diabetes, marking the Shenzhen-based company’s first NDA submission and a major step toward commercialization.
