Thursday, March 12, 2026
Samsung is adding trials and EHR access to Galaxy devices
March 11, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. is partnering with Verily Life Sciences LLC, an Alphabet Inc. company, and B.well Connected Health to turn Samsung Galaxy phones and smart watches into the “front door” of U.S. health care.
