Samsung is adding trials and EHR access to Galaxy devices

March 11, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. is partnering with Verily Life Sciences LLC, an Alphabet Inc. company, and B.well Connected Health to turn Samsung Galaxy phones and smart watches into the “front door” of U.S. health care.
