BioWorld - Thursday, March 12, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Uterus transplants show how immune cells shape pregnancy outcomes

March 11, 2026
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
A study involving a small cohort of women who have received womb transplants has cast fresh light on how the immune system shapes pregnancy outcomes, opening up new avenues of research into implantation failure, preeclampsia and preterm birth.
BioWorld Science Immune Women's health Small molecule Europe U.S.