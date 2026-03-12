BioWorld - Thursday, March 12, 2026
FDA unifying, modernizing adverse event reporting system

March 11, 2026
The U.S. FDA has begun moving its patchwork of adverse event (AE) reporting systems into a single, intuitive AE platform that will cover all its centers.
BioWorld Medical technology Regulatory U.S. FDA