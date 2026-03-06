BioWorld - Friday, March 6, 2026
Tenaya, Alnylam join in $1B+ cardio deal for novel genetic targets

March 6, 2026
By Karen Carey
Entering its first major cardiovascular disease collaboration with a biopharma company, while it advances two internal gene therapies, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. signed on with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. to deliver up to 15 novel genetic targets that could lead to new heart disease medicines. The deal comes with $10 million up front, and up to $1.13 billion is available to South San Francisco-based Tenaya if all targets meet certain milestones, leading to approved therapeutics that Alnylam develops and commercializes.
