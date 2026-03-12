Other news to note for March 12, 2026

BioWorld - Thursday, March 12, 2026
Biopharma and med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, and other news in brief: 60 Degrees, Ahngook, Curatis, Eli Lilly, Esteve, Evotec, George Medicines, Neupharma, Tersera.
