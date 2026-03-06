BioWorld - Friday, March 6, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Brain’s hidden tau-clearing pathway uncovered

March 6, 2026
By Coia Dulsat
No Comments
Researchers at INSERM and collaborators have identified hypothalamic tanycytes as mediators of tau clearance and shown that their structural and genetic disruption may drive Alzheimer’s disease pathology.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric