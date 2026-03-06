BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld Science
BioWorld Asia
Data Snapshots
Biopharma
Medical technology
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Med-tech outlook 2026
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, March 6, 2026
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Brain’s hidden tau-clearing pathway uncovered
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Brain’s hidden tau-clearing pathway uncovered
March 6, 2026
By
Coia Dulsat
No Comments
Researchers at INSERM and collaborators have identified hypothalamic tanycytes as mediators of tau clearance and shown that their structural and genetic disruption may drive Alzheimer’s disease pathology.
BioWorld
Science
Neurology/psychiatric