Neurology/psychiatric

Shanghai 3D Medicines Laboratory synthesizes Nav1.8 blockers for pain

March 10, 2026
Work at Shanghai 3D Medicines Laboratory Co. Ltd. has led to the discovery of new sodium channel protein type 10 subunit α (SCN10A; Nav1.8) blockers designed for use in the treatment of pain.
