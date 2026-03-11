BioWorld - Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Synnocare Pharmaceutical discloses DHX9 inhibitors

March 10, 2026
Nanjing Synnocare Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Synnocare Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. have patented ATP-dependent RNA helicase A (DHX9) inhibitors with potential for use in the treatment of cancer, autoimmune and viral infections.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents