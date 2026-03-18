BioWorld - Wednesday, March 18, 2026
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Med-tech deals February 2026

Blockbuster BD-Waters deal lifts med-tech M&A in early 2026

March 17, 2026
By Amanda Lanier
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Med-tech M&A activity totaled $18.2 billion in January and February 2026, marking one of the stronger openings in recent years.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Deals and M&A Medical technology