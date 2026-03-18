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BioWorld - Wednesday, March 18, 2026
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» R1’s $77.5M series A to fund CDK trial of oral phosphate inhibitor
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Newco news
R1’s $77.5M series A to fund CDK trial of oral phosphate inhibitor
March 17, 2026
By
Nuala Moran
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Newco R1 Therapeutics Inc. has launched with an oversubscribed $77.5 million series A, providing the means to take AP-306, a potentially first-in-class hyperphosphatemia therapy through phase IIb development in patients with chronic kidney disease.
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