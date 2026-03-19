BioWorld - Thursday, March 19, 2026
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Newco news

R1’s $77.5M series A to fund CKD trial of oral phosphate inhibitor

March 18, 2026
By Nuala Moran
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Newco R1 Therapeutics Inc. has launched with an oversubscribed $77.5 million series A, providing the means to take AP-306, a potentially first-in-class hyperphosphatemia therapy through phase IIb development in patients with chronic kidney disease.
BioWorld Financings Newco news Gastrointestinal Small molecule Series A Asia-Pacific China U.S.