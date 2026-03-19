Imperative secures $100M for thromboembolic technologies

Imperative Care Inc. secured $100 million through an oversubscribed convertible note financing round to support commercialization of its stroke and vascular thrombectomy technologies. The round was co-led by new investors Elevage Medical Technologies and Perceptive Advisors alongside existing investor Catalio Capital Management LP. Also participating were new backers Longaeva Partners LP and Brown Advisory, with continued support from existing investors, including Ally Bridge Group and Bain Capital Life Sciences.