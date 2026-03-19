BioWorld - Thursday, March 19, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Promise of exercise in a pill as Atrogi pivots from type 2 diabetes to obesity

March 18, 2026
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Atrogi AB is making a bid for a slice of the obesity market and has dosed the first overweight subjects with ATR-258, an oral therapy it says mimics the effects of exercise, driving loss of fat whilst sparing muscle.
BioWorld Clinical Endocrine/metabolic Obesity Small molecule Europe