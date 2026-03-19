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BioWorld - Thursday, March 19, 2026
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» Simcere’s PD-L1/IL-15 bispecific sees early edge in bladder cancer
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Simcere’s PD-L1/IL-15 bispecific sees early edge in bladder cancer
March 18, 2026
By
Tamra Sami
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Early clinical data from Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. suggest its PD-L1/IL-15 bispecific antibody, SIM-0237, could emerge as a next-generation contender in Bacillus Calmette-Guérin-unresponsive non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer.
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