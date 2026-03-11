BioWorld - Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Taiwan to invest $752M in biopharma security over four years

March 10, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Taiwan plans to invest NT$24 billion (US$752 million) over four years to bolster national biosecurity, expand domestic pharmaceutical production and safeguard against global supply chain volatility.
