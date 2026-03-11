BioWorld - Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Eli Lilly commits $500M to boost South Korea’s biomedical sector

March 10, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Eli Lilly and Co. will invest $500 million to support South Korea’s biopharmaceutical industry over the next five years, following high-level talks March 9 between Prime Minister Kim Min-seok and Lilly Executive Vice President Patrik Jonsson.
