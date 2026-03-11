BioWorld - Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Sanofi licenses Sino Biopharm’s JAK/ROCK drug for $1.4B

March 10, 2026
By Tamra Sami
On the heels of China’s approval of Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd.’s rovadicitinib, Sanofi SA is now inlicensing the first-in-class dual JAK/ROCK inhibitor in a deal worth more than $1.4 billion.
