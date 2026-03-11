BioWorld - Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Japan approves first iPSC therapy for Parkinson’s disease

March 10, 2026
By Tamra Sami
Japan has approved the world’s first therapies derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), marking a major milestone for regenerative medicine and, potentially, a turning point in treating Parkinson’s disease.
