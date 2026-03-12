BioWorld - Thursday, March 12, 2026
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Keros reports beneficial effects of RKER-065 in ALS model

March 11, 2026
No Comments
Keros Therapeutics Inc. has presented data regarding their activin receptor ligand trap, RKER-065, for the inhibition of the activin/myostatin signaling axis.
BioWorld Science Conferences Neurology/psychiatric