BioWorld - Thursday, March 12, 2026
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

DR5 as promising CAR T-cell target allowing inhibition of tumor cells and MDSCs

March 11, 2026
No Comments
University of Pennsylvania researchers investigated death receptor 5 (DR5 or CD262) as a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) target for solid tumors.
BioWorld Science CAR T Cancer Immuno-oncology