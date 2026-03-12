BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, March 12, 2026
Cancer
Beijing Earthwise Technology identifies new CBL-B inhibitors
March 11, 2026
Beijing Earthwise Technology Co. Ltd. has described E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase CBL-B (CBLB) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
Patents