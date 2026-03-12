BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Substance use & poisoning
Endevica Bio presents new melanocortin analogues
March 11, 2026
Endevica Bio Inc. has disclosed cyclic peptides acting as melanocortin MC1 and/or MC5 and/or MC3 and/or MC4 receptor agonists. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of substance abuse and dependence and diabetes.
