Endocrine/metabolic

Terns Pharmaceuticals divulges new GLP-1R agonists

March 11, 2026
Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. has synthesized glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of diabetes, obesity, liver diseases and cardiometabolic syndrome.
