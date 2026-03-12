BioWorld - Thursday, March 12, 2026
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Synnovation Therapeutics discloses new WRN inhibitors

March 11, 2026
Synnovation Therapeutics Inc. has reported Werner syndrome ATP-dependent helicase (WRN; RECQ3; RECQL2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents