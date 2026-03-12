BioWorld - Thursday, March 12, 2026
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Endocrine/metabolic

hATG SAB-142 shows favorable PK and safety data

March 12, 2026
No Comments
Researchers from Sab Biotherapeutics Inc. presented data generated in the development and validation of a pharmacokinetic (PK) assay for SAB-142 and the evaluation of its toxicology and immunologic effects in a juvenile cynomolgus monkey model. 
BioWorld Science Conferences Endocrine/metabolic