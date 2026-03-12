BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld Science
BioWorld Asia
Data Snapshots
Biopharma
Medical technology
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Med-tech outlook 2026
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, March 12, 2026
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Valanx Biotech secures funding to advance LIV-1-targeted ADC
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Immuno-oncology
Valanx Biotech secures funding to advance LIV-1-targeted ADC
March 12, 2026
No Comments
Valanx Biotech Gmbh has secured €3 million (US$4 million) in funding to advance its lead antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program. The financing will enable preclinical development of VLX-ADC-001.
BioWorld Science
Financings
Cancer
Antibody-drug conjugate
Immuno-oncology