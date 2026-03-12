BioWorld - Thursday, March 12, 2026
Valanx Biotech secures funding to advance LIV-1-targeted ADC

March 12, 2026
Valanx Biotech Gmbh has secured €3 million (US$4 million) in funding to advance its lead antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program. The financing will enable preclinical development of VLX-ADC-001.
