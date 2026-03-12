BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld Science
BioWorld Asia
Data Snapshots
Biopharma
Medical technology
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Med-tech outlook 2026
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, March 12, 2026
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» University of Texas System divulges RAS inhibitors
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Cancer
University of Texas System divulges RAS inhibitors
March 12, 2026
The University of Texas System has patented RAS inhibitors designed for use in the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science
Cancer
Patents