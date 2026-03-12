BioWorld - Thursday, March 12, 2026
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

PARG inhibitors disclosed in Recursion Pharmaceuticals patent

March 12, 2026
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has reported poly(ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase (PARG) inhibitors for the the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents