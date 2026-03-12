BioWorld - Thursday, March 12, 2026
Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
Cancer

Roche synthesizes GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors

March 12, 2026
Researchers at F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. have discovered GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors, particularly G12V, G12D and G12C mutant inhibitors. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
