BioWorld - Thursday, March 12, 2026
Cancer

Zhejiang Pantheon Innovation Pharmaceutical patents NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors

March 12, 2026
Zhejiang Pantheon Innovation Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has disclosed prodrugs of an NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor compound. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and inflammation.
