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Infection

Aptar and Covirix Medical collaborate on inhaled antivirals

March 13, 2026
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Aptar Pharma, part of Aptargroup Inc., has established a technical collaboration with Covirix Medical Pty Ltd. under a letter of intent to develop inhaled antiviral treatments.
BioWorld Science Collaboration Infection