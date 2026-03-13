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Immuno-oncology

Chinese researchers patent anti-CDH17 immunoconjugates

March 13, 2026
A joint Changzhou Hengbang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Hansoh Bio LLC and Shanghai Hansoh Biomedical Co. Ltd. patent discloses immunoconjugates comprising a monoclonal antibody targeting cadherin-17 (CDH17) covalently linked to cytotoxic drug.
BioWorld Science Cancer Immuno-oncology Patents