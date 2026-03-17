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Cancer

Avelos Therapeutics reports USP1 inhibitors

March 16, 2026
Avelos Therapeutics Inc. has identified substituted triazine compounds acting as ubiquitin carboxyl-terminal hydrolase 1 (USP1) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents