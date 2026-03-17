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Cancer

Sunrise Oncology patents GTPase KRAS inhibitors

March 16, 2026
Sunrise Oncology (Hong Kong) Ltd. has disclosed GTPase KRAS inhibitors in a recent patent. They are described as potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents