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Inflammatory

Synnovation Therapeutics synthesizes TNF-α inhibitors

March 16, 2026
Synnovation Therapeutics Inc. has discovered heterocyclic TNF-α inhibitors designed for use in the treatment of inflammatory disorders and neurodegeneration.
BioWorld Science Inflammatory Patents