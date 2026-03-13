Endocrine/metabolic

Med14 essential for GLP-1 agonist response, study finds

Drugs that mimic GLP-1 are widely used to treat diabetes and obesity, but it is not fully understood exactly how they produce many of their beneficial effects. Investigators from The Salk Institute for Biological Studies published a paper in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences shedding some light on the mechanisms. “Understanding this process more clearly could help researchers design the next generation of GLP-1-based treatments that are even more precise and effective,” first author Sam Van de Velde told BioWorld.