BioWorld - Thursday, March 19, 2026
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Endocrine/metabolic

Innorna’s IN-026 gains IND clearance for refractory gout

March 18, 2026
No Comments
Innorna Co. Ltd. has obtained IND clearance from the FDA for IN-026, enabling the company to initiate a phase I study of this mRNA-based therapy for refractory gout.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Endocrine/metabolic FDA IND