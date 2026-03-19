Cancer

HJ-03 outperforms temozolomide in glioblastoma multiforme model

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is an aggressive and highly invasive intracranial tumor arising from the malignant transformation of brain and spinal cord cells. To date, surgery followed by adjuvant chemotherapy is the standard therapy for treating GBM, where temozolomide is the only first-line FDA-approved drug for GBM treatment. The aim of this study from Shenzhen University was to test the effect of a novel chloroethyl nitrosourea analog, HJ-03, in the treatment of GBM, which might overcome temozolomide resistance.