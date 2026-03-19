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Cancer

D3 Bio presents new GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors

March 18, 2026
D3 Bio (Wuxi) Co. Ltd. has discovered GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents