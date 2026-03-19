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Cancer

Shandong Xiansheng Maidejin Biological Pharmaceutical describes CDK4 inhibitors

March 18, 2026
Shandong Xiansheng Maidejin Biological Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has prepared and tested cyclin-dependent kinase 4 (CDK4) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents