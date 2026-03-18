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BioWorld - Wednesday, March 18, 2026
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» Otsuka’s repinatrabit shows phase II efficacy in PKU adolescents
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Otsuka’s repinatrabit shows phase II efficacy in PKU adolescents
March 17, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. reaped positive results from an open-label phase II study of repinatrabit (JNT-517) in adolescents with phenylketonuria (PKU), a rare disease marked by the inability to break down the amino acid phenylalanine.
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