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Otsuka’s repinatrabit shows phase II efficacy in PKU adolescents

March 17, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. reaped positive results from an open-label phase II study of repinatrabit (JNT-517) in adolescents with phenylketonuria (PKU), a rare disease marked by the inability to break down the amino acid phenylalanine.
BioWorld Asia Clinical Rare diseases Endocrine/metabolic Neurology/psychiatric Small molecule Asia-Pacific U.S. Orphan drug