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Immune

Innocare presents new VAV1 degradation inducers

March 19, 2026
Beijing Innocare Pharma Tech Co. Ltd. and Innocare Pharma Inc. have patented molecular glue degraders acting as VAV1 degradation inducers. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of autoimmune disease and inflammatory disorders.
BioWorld Science Immune Degradation inducer Patents